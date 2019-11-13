|
Mary Jane Curry Rankin, age 92 and the widow of David Morris Rankin, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Moss Gibson and Jessie Dempsey Curry, born May 21, 1927 in Lexington, Kentucky. When living in Kentucky she was a member of Berea Christian Church and through the years was a member of Knott Christian Church in Anaheim, California, Eastside Christian Church in Fullerton, California, and Havasu Christian Church in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Mary was a member of the Resident Council at Heartis Eagle Mountain in Ft. Worth, Texas. Mary Jane attended Cincinnati Bible Seminary. Mary is survived by her son, David Mark Rankin of Ft. Worth, Texas and her daughters, Diane (Don) Rasmussen of Hemet, California and Janice (Mike) Eggleton of Ft. Worth, Texas, 4 grandchildren, Kelley (Ron) Sparacino, Michael (Melissa) Eggleton, Daniel (Chrissy) Eggleton, Meghan Eggleton (Anthony) Lewis and 16 great grandchildren, 3 sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Wogmon (Charles), Cara Sue Stark (Bill), and Nancy Lou Rankin, 2 brothers-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kory Lentini and a great grandchild, Brandon Crowley. Funeral Services for Mary Jane Rankin will be 2pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery with her grandsons, Michael Eggleton, Daniel Eggleton, Ron Sparacino, and Anthony Lewis serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are her great grandsons, Brevin Eggleton, Judson Eggleton, Lincoln Lewis, and Alex Lewis. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryoucomwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2019