Mary Jane VanMeter
VAN METER Mary Jane, 88, wife of Eugene (Gene) Van Meter, died on July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. She was born on March 5, 1932 in Lexington, KY to the late John W. and Mabel L. Fielder. Mary Jane was a devoted wife to Gene for 69 years. She is survived by her husband, her children, Brad (Mary Beth) Van Meter, and Vicky Van Meter; grandchildren Emily (Dane) Dressler, Lauren (Henry) Bruce, and Davis (Katie) Van Meter; and great grandchildren, Emerson, Lila and Hunter. There are no planned services. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
