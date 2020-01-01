|
Mary Jean Wiley (nee Sanders), 87, widow of Harold C. Wiley, passed away December 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 10, 1932, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Beatrice Black Sanders. She was a graduate of Harrodsburg High School and a member of Wellington Church. A longtime resident of Lexington, Jean was a homemaker and a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 46 years. She took great pride in her three children, whom she adored with all her heart. Everyone who knew Jean would agree that she was a kind, caring, and gentle soul who cherished time with her family above all else. Survivors include two daughters, Lou Anne (Jim) Wise of Lexington, Beth (Gray) McCall of Versailles and a son, Brent (Pam) Wiley of Lexington. Ten Grandchildren: Jamie (Tony) Williams, Michael & Zachary Wise, Kathryn Dickens, Jean (Rory) Maguire, Morgan (Karson) McCall, Andrew (Deborah) Wiley, John (Mary) Wiley, Katrina (Michael) Johnson and Sarah Cosby; and Nine Great Grandchildren. Other survivors include an aunt, Dottie Smith, a brother, Nelson C. (Joyce) Sanders, a sister in law, Nancy Catlett, brother in law, Van (Carolyn) Wiley, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins who were also very dear to her. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Kathryn Peavler and Jo Ann Winston, and a brother Donald McCroskey. Services will be conducted at Ransdell Funeral Chapel in Harrodsburg, KY at noon on Friday, January 3, 2020 by Wayne Holcomb. Friends and family may call between the hours of 10-12 the same day. Pallbearers will be: Michael and Zachary Wise, Andrew and John Wiley, Rory Maguire and Tony Williams. Memorial contributions may be made to Wellington Church in Nicholasville, KY or . Online condolences may be made at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com . "Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God… No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is in us" - 1 John 4:7,12
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 1, 2020