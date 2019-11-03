|
|
died on October 23, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky, surrounded by loved ones. She was 99. Mary Janet was born on December 7, 1919, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Edwin C. Hyland and Mabel C. Hyland. She graduated from The Ellis School in 1938, and from Georgetown Visitation Junior College in 1940. She was married to Joseph P. Somers, William E. Cotter, and Bud Friesell, all of whom preceded her in death. Mary Janet volunteered with St. Lucy’s Auxiliary to the Blind in Pittsburgh, where she learned Braille in order to tutor children with sight impairment; and with the Pittsburgh Archdiocese, where she helped organize the Bishop’s Medallion Ball. She also volunteered at the Best Friends Adult Day Center in Lexington for many years. She was a voracious reader, loved to golf and play bridge, and was an avid painter. She had a wicked sense of humor and the most gorgeous smile. Mary Janet was predeceased by her parents; her husbands; her brothers, Donald Hyland and Edward Hyland; her nephew, Clark Hyland; her niece, Vern Hyland Larson; and her great-nephew, Michael Hyland. She is survived by Bill Cotter’s children Dan and Liz Cotter, DeDe and Dan Delaney, and Kathleen and Mac Cauley; and their families. She is also survived by her nieces, Janet Hyland Prodan and Karen Hyland; her great-nieces, Jennifer Larson Hanna, Delonna Hyland, and Amy Hyland; and her great-nephews David Hyland and Matthew Larson; and their families. Services will be held on Friday, November 8, at Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington. Visitation is at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the church. Donations in Mary Janet’s memory may be made to Best Friends Adult Day Center, 5220 Grey Oak Lane, Nicholasville, KY, 40356.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2019