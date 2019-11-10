|
|
Mary Jean Casey, age 95, widow of L.D. Casey passed away November 7, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1924 in Kendallville, Indiana to the late Marion Ellsworth and Violet Suzanne Squire. Mary was member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons Larry (Mary Helen) Dean Casey and Michael J. (Alyce) Casey, one daughter Marydyth Hackworth, six grandchildren Larry Dean Casey Jr, Karen Lynn (Jeff) Rollins, Melissa Casey (Martin) Evans, Kelly Casey (Walker) Lambert, Talisha (Jon) Perry and Casey Hackworth, fifteen great grandchildren and one sister Susie Fisher. Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two siblings Jack Squire and Joann Carney. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Burdette officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 10, 2019