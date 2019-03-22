Home

Mary Jean Snipp

Mary Jean Schlensker Snipp, 93, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Daisy Hill Senior Living Community. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Fr. Miguel Alvizures officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:00 am. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY, 40383 or the , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY, 40502. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2019
