Phillips, Mary Jo Kane, 95, mother of Flora Lee Phillips, of Lexington, died September 2, 2020. A native of Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Flora Tarlton Williams Kane and Charles Thomas Kane. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church by Father Dan Noll. Visitation is on Monday, September 7 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Milward – Southland, (391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503).



