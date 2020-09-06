1/1
Mary Jo Kane Phillips
Phillips, Mary Jo Kane, 95, mother of Flora Lee Phillips, of Lexington, died September 2, 2020. A native of Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Flora Tarlton Williams Kane and Charles Thomas Kane. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church by Father Dan Noll. Visitation is on Monday, September 7 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Milward – Southland, (391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503).

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
