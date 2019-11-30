|
Mary Jo Morrow, 80, of Stanford, KY passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born on February 17, 1939 in Lexington, KY to the late Clayton Anderson Morrow and Jean Paxton Morrow. Mary Jo graduated from Centre College with an education degree and went on to obtain her master's degree in education. She taught third grade in the Fayette County School System for 32 1/2 years and then substituted at Lincoln County Schools. She was a member of Stanford Presbyterian church, an avid bridge player and a superb story teller. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Stanford Bridge Club, Lincoln County Historical Society, Democratic Party and a lifetime member of the National Education Association and Kentucky Education Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Jane Clayton Morrow. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Stanford Presbyterian Church in Stanford, KY. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Stanford Presbyterian Church in Stanford, KY with Rev. Elizabeth Stone officiating the service. Pallbearers will be Deacons and Elders of Stanford Presbyterian Church. Memorials in lieu of flowers: 1. Joseph Booth Memorial Fund Stanford Presbyterian Church P.O. BOX 180 Stanford, KY 40494 2. Lincoln County Public Library 201 Lancaster St. Stanford, KY 40484 3. Lincoln County Educational Fund P.O. BOX 423 Stanford, KY 40484
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 30, 2019