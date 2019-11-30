Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spurlin Funeral Home
411 W Main St
Stanford, KY 40484
(606) 365-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stanford Presbyterian Church
Stanford, KY
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Stanford Presbyterian Church
Stanford, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Morrow


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Morrow Obituary
Mary Jo Morrow, 80, of Stanford, KY passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born on February 17, 1939 in Lexington, KY to the late Clayton Anderson Morrow and Jean Paxton Morrow. Mary Jo graduated from Centre College with an education degree and went on to obtain her master's degree in education. She taught third grade in the Fayette County School System for 32 1/2 years and then substituted at Lincoln County Schools. She was a member of Stanford Presbyterian church, an avid bridge player and a superb story teller. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Stanford Bridge Club, Lincoln County Historical Society, Democratic Party and a lifetime member of the National Education Association and Kentucky Education Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Jane Clayton Morrow. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Stanford Presbyterian Church in Stanford, KY. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Stanford Presbyterian Church in Stanford, KY with Rev. Elizabeth Stone officiating the service. Pallbearers will be Deacons and Elders of Stanford Presbyterian Church. Memorials in lieu of flowers: 1. Joseph Booth Memorial Fund Stanford Presbyterian Church P.O. BOX 180 Stanford, KY 40494 2. Lincoln County Public Library 201 Lancaster St. Stanford, KY 40484 3. Lincoln County Educational Fund P.O. BOX 423 Stanford, KY 40484
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -