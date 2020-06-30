Mary Johnson

Mary Davis Doyle Johnson,92, of Lexington passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Lexington. Mrs. Johnson was born in Mason County on March 10, 1928 daughter of the late James S. & Ethel Ross Doyle. Mary was a graduate of May’s Lick High School where she was valedictorian of her class and a graduate of Cumberland College. She was a retired secretary at Spindletop Hall and had been employed by Eastern State Hospital and was a tireless advocate for Genealogy Societies which she had memberships in many. She was an avid traveler in the United States and Abroad. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas H. Johnson, a sister Peggy Cracraft and a brother James S. Doyle, Jr. and a nephew Gregory S. Doyle. Survivors include a sister-in-law Jewell Doyle of May’s Lick and several cousins. Private services and burial will be in the Elizaville Cemetery in Fleming County. Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family. Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.