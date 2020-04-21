Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jordan Willhoite Lamb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jordan Willhoite Lamb Obituary
LAMB Mary Jordan Willhoite, 78, died April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Donald Wayne Lamb. Born Dec. 13, 1941 to Henry and Hazel Willhoite. She is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Wayne Willhoite as well as her parents. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband; her daughters, Nicole Stewart Pike (Brian) and Shannon Elizabeth Lamb; and two sisters, Patricia Honaker and Pamela Cox (Kenneth). She worked as a bookkeeper for Pinkston's Turf Goods for 38 years. A private service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -