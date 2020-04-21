|
LAMB Mary Jordan Willhoite, 78, died April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Donald Wayne Lamb. Born Dec. 13, 1941 to Henry and Hazel Willhoite. She is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Wayne Willhoite as well as her parents. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband; her daughters, Nicole Stewart Pike (Brian) and Shannon Elizabeth Lamb; and two sisters, Patricia Honaker and Pamela Cox (Kenneth). She worked as a bookkeeper for Pinkston's Turf Goods for 38 years. A private service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2020