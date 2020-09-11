Mary Josephine Henry Daugherty 92, spouse of Chester C. Daugherty passed from death to new life Sept. 8, 2020. She was born Nov. 18, 1927 in Lexington, KY and was the daughter of Leo Patrick and Josephine Flynn Henry. Mary Jo graduated from Nicholasville High School, worked for IBM and had many interests. She had 14 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Daniel; sisters, Anna Katherine Starnes, Margaret Woods, and Elizabeth East, and husband Chester. Visitation will be held at Milward – Southland located at 391 Southland Dr., Sun., Sept. 13th from 5-8 pm and Mon., Sept. 14th from 11am-12pm at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 304 S. Main St. in Nicholasville. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12pm with Fr. John Moriarty presiding. Interment at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Mask usage, social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions will be adhered to during these events. To share a remembrance of Mary Jo or offer condolences please visit milwardfuneral.com