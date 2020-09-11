1/1
Mary Josephine Daugherty
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Josephine Henry Daugherty 92, spouse of Chester C. Daugherty passed from death to new life Sept. 8, 2020. She was born Nov. 18, 1927 in Lexington, KY and was the daughter of Leo Patrick and Josephine Flynn Henry. Mary Jo graduated from Nicholasville High School, worked for IBM and had many interests. She had 14 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Daniel; sisters, Anna Katherine Starnes, Margaret Woods, and Elizabeth East, and husband Chester. Visitation will be held at Milward – Southland located at 391 Southland Dr., Sun., Sept. 13th from 5-8 pm and Mon., Sept. 14th from 11am-12pm at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 304 S. Main St. in Nicholasville. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12pm with Fr. John Moriarty presiding. Interment at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Mask usage, social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions will be adhered to during these events. To share a remembrance of Mary Jo or offer condolences please visit milwardfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Luke’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Luke’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved