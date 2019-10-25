|
|
beloved wife of 42 years to Robert Costanzo was called to her eternal resting place on October 23, 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Lillian Kmeck of Lexington. Her dad, Nicholas Kmeck preceded her in death in 2013. Kathy was born on October 29 in Jersey City, New Jersey. She taught school for 20 years in Teaneck, New Jersey. Kathy will be sorely missed by her caregiver and dear friend, Ashley Johnson. Because of Kathy's love of animals, especially cats, the family requests any donations to go to The Lexington Humane Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 25, 2019