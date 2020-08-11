Mary Kay Pottinger, surrounded by her loving and devoted '5 kids' passed away on the morning of Thursday, August 6, 2020. We are saddened to lose our beautiful mom, even at 101, but we are so blessed to have had her for so long. Mary Kay was always happy, and loved spending time with friends and family, especially her 5 kids. We have received so many wonderful thoughtful condolences telling us what a loving, and a beautiful positive person mom was. Mary Kay was once asked the secret to a long and happy life...and she said in so many words...she didn't worry ...she always looked to the bright future, no matter what life brought her, including losing her loving father when she was only 10 years old. Mary Kay was the former Mary Kathryn Connell of New Albany, Indiana. She was a graduate of St Helen's Commercial College, after graduating from Presentation High School. She later attended Bellarmine College. She loved life to the fullest including working. She retired as a former secretary for Austin Pryor, but continued to work alongside her loving husband of 66 years, Harold. Mary Kay had a strong catholic faith, like her mother & Father, and was a proud member of St Pius X parish for over 60 years. She later watched Mass of the Airs' every Sunday. She was a member of the Ladies Elks Auxiliary. She was a proud Kentucky Colonel. Mary Kay loved bridge. Her bridge club met regularly for over 40 years. She was also very proud to be recognized as the 'Queen' of the dart ball team at the Bonnycastle Club where she and husband Harold were members. Mary Kay is survived by her 5 kids , whom she would often count on her fingers when 'bragging' about her 5 kids, 4 sons: Michael C. Pottinger, Stephen Harold Pottinger, David J. Pottinger (Starr), and Billy Pottinger (Cindy), and 1 daughter, Kay Pottinger Pfeiffer (Michael). Surviving grandchildren include: David Etscorn, Bryan Etscorn, Brent Etscorn, Sara Pottinger Burke, Lauren Pfeiffer Hallion, Andrea Pottinger Logue, and Sam Pottinger. Mary Kay is also survived by 23 great grandchildren and one on the way. As well as survived by her loving New Albany family of nieces and nephews, including many great nieces and nephews. The family is appreciative of all Mary Kay's helpers and Hosparus who assisted in excellent care of Mary Kay and our family. A Drive Thru Visitation will occur at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road from 10am until noon on Tuesday August 11, 2020. The funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 pm and will be celebrated at St John Paul II Catholic Church, the former St Pius X Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Online condolences may be directed to www.ratterman.com