Mary Kaye Courtney, 82, widow of Wallace Courtney, Jr. passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Mary was born to George and Gynethia Bishop Miller in Spring Valley, Illinois on October 8, 1937. She was a member of Harmony Christian Church, a graduate of Ft. Atkinson High School in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin, and retired from Whitaker Bank. She was very devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved spending time with all her family. She was an avid bowler. Mary is survived by son, Scott (Michelle) Walters of Georgetown, step children, Mary (Donna) Hail of Lexington, Steven Courtney of Stamping Ground, Laura (Don) Ellis, Randy Courtney, and Steven (Jill) Guenther, all of Lexington; grandchildren, Katie (Kevin) Moreland, Ross (Ally) Walters, Chris (Mary) Norsworthy, Bailey-Jo Moreland, Tucker Moreland, Kyle Walters, Addison Walters, and Tina Norsworthy; 16 step grandchildren, 16 step great grandchildren, and 1 step great great grandchild. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11:00am - 2:00 pm with service beginning at 2:00pm with Rev. Kathy Swango officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Carl Collins, Ross Walters, Kevin Moreland, Ryan Ellis, Tommy Moreland, and Jim Beaucham. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 28, 2019