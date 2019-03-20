Home

LONDON - Mary E. Kidd, age 93, of London, KY passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY. She leaves behind one sister, Martha Hunt of London, KY plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick Kidd; her parents, Joseph Crider & Lula Chesnut Crider; one brother, James K. "Joe" Crider; one sister, Ruby Miner. Mary was employed by International Race Commissioners and of the Christian faith. There are no services scheduled for Mary E. Kidd. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
