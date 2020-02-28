|
Mary Lois Halford Kilpatrick, 104, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home on Hawthorne Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in Pleasant Hill, Mississippi on August 24, 1915 to the late Thomas and Nettie Watkins Halford. She is survived by her daughter in law, Margaret P. Adams, three grandchildren, Annemarie Adams, Nicholasville, Kentucky, Michelle Hart and Jimmy Barrett both of Florida and numerous other family members. She will be interred in the Dennis Cemetery, Lake Mississippi.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020