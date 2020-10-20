1/
Mary Kirkland
Mary Frances Kirkland, age 66, wife to Donald Kirkland, passed away at home in Lexington on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Scott County Kentucky on April 24, 1954 to Earl McKinney and the late Hazel H. Southworth Withrow. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, enjoyed quilting and was a property manager. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children: Heath Randall Calvert, Merrideth Calvert, Tammi Calvert and John Kirkland; 11 grandchildren: Cameron (Amy) Walters, Melissa (Manuel) True-Martinez, Tyler (Lexy) Calvert, Hailey Kirkland, Taylor Walters, Caydon Kirkland, Jordan Kirkland, Kaylee Kirkland, Jaxson Kirkland, Julia Kirkland and Avery Winkler; and 6 great grandchildren: Manny, Reece, Maya, Mathias, Weston and Mavrik. She is also survived by her brother: Earl (Helen) McDonald of Scott County, Kentucky. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Monday, October 19, 2020 from 12 pm until time of the service at 1pm with Pastor Terry Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2020.
