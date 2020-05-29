was delivered into this world on November 3, 1935 and transitioned into heaven on Thursday, May 28, 2020. During her amazing journey here on earth, Mary Lee shined her light on all those she met. She had an unending thirst for love, life, nature of all kinds, and baby animals in particular. Those who knew her, even for a short time described her as “kind, patient and compassionate”. Her love for the things on this earth were only surpassed by her love for God. She relentlessly and continually searched for ways to better know Him, serve Him, and lead others to Him throughout her entire life. Her light will shine brighter now that she is home with God, whom she loved so deeply Mary Lee is survived by her daughters Sonya Cox and LaTonna Wilson, son-in-law Doug Wilson, her former husband and friend James Hellard, and her loving companion Ed Shoupe. A private service for family and close friends will be held at Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Woodford Humane Society. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.