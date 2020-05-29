Mary Lee Hellard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
was delivered into this world on November 3, 1935 and transitioned into heaven on Thursday, May 28, 2020. During her amazing journey here on earth, Mary Lee shined her light on all those she met. She had an unending thirst for love, life, nature of all kinds, and baby animals in particular. Those who knew her, even for a short time described her as “kind, patient and compassionate”. Her love for the things on this earth were only surpassed by her love for God. She relentlessly and continually searched for ways to better know Him, serve Him, and lead others to Him throughout her entire life. Her light will shine brighter now that she is home with God, whom she loved so deeply Mary Lee is survived by her daughters Sonya Cox and LaTonna Wilson, son-in-law Doug Wilson, her former husband and friend James Hellard, and her loving companion Ed Shoupe. A private service for family and close friends will be held at Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Woodford Humane Society. clarklegacycenter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved