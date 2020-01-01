|
Mary Lee Farrow Long, 71, wife of Tommy M. Long, Jr. passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on February 5, 1948 to the late Ollie Kanez Farrow and Mary McAfee Bradshaw. Mary attended Nicholasville Apostolic Holiness Church and was a beloved 4-H Mother, Boys Scout Den mother and enjoyed helping with the Girl Scouts. Through her many selfless acts of kindness and compassion she touched many lives throughout the community. Survivors include her children, William Joseph Long, Stephanie (Steven Tyler) Linnette Long Okeson, Tommy (Marie Templin) Manford Long, II and Michael (John Bentley) Patrick Kenaz Long, grandchildren, Hannah Nicole Courtney, Annie Rose Okeson, Charlie Long and Jordan Long, three great grandchildren, sisters, Sharon Sue Scott (a niece, Jamie Whitaker), Pam Chaney brother, Doug Blauw, and numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Boston. Services will be 11:00 AM Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Dale Murphy officiating. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-9 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www. BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 1, 2020