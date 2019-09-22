|
Mary Louise Huffman Sharp, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Rose Manor Nursing Home in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on May 28, 1926 in Mercer County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Samuel Thomas and Jennie Mae Redmon Huffman. Louise retired after 31 years of service as a bus driver for Woodford County Public Schools. She was a member of King’s Way Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Blackburn Sharp, Sr., sister, Sadie Thelma “Billy” Tindall, and niece, Rita Gayle Tindall. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children, Doris (Larry) Chappell, Versailles, Lewis (Sandy) Sharp, Jr., Lexington, Gary Sharp, Harrodsburg, grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Cohee, Allison Sharp, Kimberly Sharp, Kenneth Allen Chappell, Larry Brent (Angie) Chappell, Dane Chappell, great-grandchildren, Leslie Chappell, Laura Cohee, Sarah Chappell, two great-great-grandchildren and cousins, Buddy Egbert, Granville Egbert, and Mike Egbert. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Pastor Jeff Johnson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow the service at Rose Crest Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019