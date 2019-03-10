|
|
|
Mary Mae Cobb Davis, 88, widow of Lucian Ray Davis, died, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at North Point Lexington Health Care. She was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on March 27, 1930 to the late Dave Cobb and Lillie Quimby Cobb. She is survived by daughter, Linda McElroy, two sons, Lucian Ray Davis and Jeffery Clay Bowman, three grandchildren, Melinda Combs, Rebecca Hensley and Blaine Bowman, brother, Archie Cobb and other family members. She was preceded in death by a son, James Lewis Bowman and several siblings. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Kevin Dean officiating. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis Family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019
