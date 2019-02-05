|
MANGIONE Mary Carroll Walters, 84. Wife of the late Joseph Mangione, passed away Sunday in Lexington, KY. She was the daughter of the late Col. Raymond Walters and Elizabeth McKown. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Stephen) Parkes Paris, KY and Mary (Charles) Slone Hindman, KY; three grandchildren, Shelby, Elizabeth and Nicholas; A sister, Dr. Betsy Kjellstr”m; two nieces, Thea and Anna; two cousins, Trend Wilson & Polly Powell; A few special friends, Alice Carter, Dick and Sue Reinhold, Ann and Reese Reinhold and Julia Batchelder; and two dogs, Pat and Emma. A private graveside service will take place Saturday, Feb. 9th, at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. Pallbearers are Charles Slone, Stephen Parkes, Nicholas Slone, Reese Reinhold, David Curtis and Stephen Batchelder. Honorary Pallbearers are Dick Reinhold, David Mangione and Mark Mangione. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to PAWS Paris Animal Welfare Society, 6 Legion Road, Paris, KY 40361 or a .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2019