MASON-GREEN Mary S., "Emama", born January 8, 1941 in Lexington, Kentucky, passed at Dover Manor on Sun, Feb 17, 2019. Wife of James Lee Green, and preceded in death by her parents, Mary Alice Jones-Mason (Bud) and John Wesley Mason. Preceded in death by brother John W. Mason, sister Fannie Mason-Jett, niece, Joy Mae Jett, and stepson William (June) Green. She is survived by 2 brothers, Nathaniel and Leroy Jones, Sister-in-laws Roberta B. Mason and Hattie Green-Holland, brothers-in-law Benjamin and Author Green. She excepted the Lord at an early age and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She shared her spiritual gifts singing in the choir and playing the piano. She devoted several years to working in Long Term Care as a nursing assistant, and as a crossing guard for the Fayette County Schools. To cherish her memory 3 children Pedro L. (Lee D. Warfield) Green, Darlene L. Green-Conner & Tonya M. Green (William M.) Edwards. Stepdaughter Katherine (baby sister) Green, Nieces Valeri Jones-Butler, Sheila Jett-Combs, Alicia Jett, and Sherry Mason-Brown, Nephews: Lester and Tyrone Jett, and John Mason Jr., Grandchildren: Jerome L., Tori L., Allyssa M., and Sherridyn D. Green, Princess Gordon, Chere M. Carter, Andre P. Dumphord Jr. and Latia M. Edwards, Jousf, Asad, Ali, and Hasan Abdeljaber. Also, to treasure her memory are special friends Marjorie Edwards, Patricia Robinson, In-laws, a host of great nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, family, friends, and special caregivers. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Smith & Smith, service at Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation: 10am Funeral:11am, Friday.