Mary Merrick

Mary Evelyn Lucas Merrick was born December 19, 1940 in Dorton KY to Willard Lucas and Alka June Howell Lucas, both now deceased. Mary passed away October 15, 2020 at 4:28 PM at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington KY following a brief illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Wilbern G. Merrick of Nicholasville, KY, one son Brian Keith Merrick (Melinda) of Nicholasville, A daughter Margaret Merrick also of Nicholasville, and one grandson Joshua Lee Honican also of Nicholasville. Other survivors include her sisters Ronda Vanover (Rondel) of Dorton KY, Ann Wheeler Kourt (Frank) of Richmond KY, Rose Edmonds (David now deceased) of Gallipolis Ferry WV and Jo Collins (David) of Racine OH, Dottie Sue Lucas Turner (Roger) of Pomeroy OH both now deceased, Nancy Lucas Hawkins of Elgin IL now deceased. and Gary Hawkins of Elgin Il. Mary was always proud to have been from Pike County and loved to trade stories with others who were from there too. She was proud of her Mountain Heritage and her Lucas name. Mary became a Christian and was Baptized into fellowship at South Elkhorn Baptist Church in 1961 while she was pregnant with Keith. Her desire to live for the Lord, changed her life from that time forward. Over the years as they moved to North Carolina and to Eubank KY she and Wilbern associated themselves with several churches as they grew in their Spiritual Relationship with the Lord. Mary was an active member of Edgewood Baptist Church for the past 20 years She loved singing in the choir, participating in Christmas Programs, playing card games with her sisters, she enjoyed testing her word skills working crosswords and other games. Mary was always proud that she attended Berea College in 1958 and 1959. This is where she met Wilbern and their relationship grew into a 60 year marriage. Mary was a very kind Wife and mother, loving each one in a very special way. Mary will forever remain in our hearts and lives and will forever be missed until the day we all meet her again in Heaven. Visitation will be held on Monday 10/19/20 starting at 10:00 am at Betts and West Funeral Home in Nicholasville KY. Services will begin at 12:30 pm led by Rev. Don Reed, Rev. Donald Watts and Rev. Alex Kinchens. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Nicholasville KY. Pall Bearers for Mary will be Harry Cordier, Joshua Honican, Roy Honican, Stan Foster, Nathan Foster and Billy Ray, all of Nicholasville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store