|
|
NICKELL Mary Caywood, 93, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Sunday, April 28. She was preceded in death by her sons Jim Nickell, Eddie Nickell, Robert Nickell and Phillip Nickell. She is survived by one son, Mark Nickell; 3 daughters, Anne Bolly, Mary Mondelli, Taffy (Margaret) Nickell; one sister, Margaret Marshall; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 nephew. Mary was a well-known Bluegrass artist who painted portraits and equine art. Her best- selling print "Silks of The Fields" hangs in numerous locations across the country. She loved glamour, opera, ballet, old movies, fine art, painting, shopping and sweets/candy, but her dearest love was her family. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in Lexington on Saturday, May 4, from 4-7 PM at 219 Albany Road.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 1, 2019