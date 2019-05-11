|
widow of Shelby Ogden, passed away Fri, May 10, 2019. The family would like to express a special thanks to members of Antioch Christian Church for their prayers, care, and acts of kindness and love, especially transporting Mary to dialysis. Visitation will be 5-8pm Mon at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home. Funeral will be 2pm Tue, May 14, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Antioch Christian Church. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 11, 2019