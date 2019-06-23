Shely Mary Patsy (Pat) of Winchester, KY passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 at her home. She was 95 years old. She was born on March 14, 1924 in Lexington, KY to the late Richard Simmons Shely, Sr. and Regina Stevens Shely. She graduated from The University of KY in Health and Physical Education in 1946 and received her Masters from Columbia University in New York in 1947. Pat loved sports and music. She played golf, field hockey, tennis, and won the 1956 Kentucky Open Fencing Championship. She was also a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol in World War II. On August 5, 2019 she received The Congressional Gold Medal of Honor for her service. Pat's greatest love was Kettle Spring Farm where she lived and farmed for many years. Friends may call at the Salem Presbyterian Church, 312 Combs Ferry Road from 10:00am up until the Memorial Service at 11:00am. A Civil War Air Patrol Color Guard Honor will take place following the service at Kettle Spring Farm. Private burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Pat's name to Salem Presbyterian Church. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary