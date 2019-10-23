Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Mary Pittman Obituary
Mary Magdalene Loy Price Pittman, 83, of Lexington, wife of the late Cecil Price and James Pittman, died Monday, Oct. 21st at Baptist Health. She was born April 21, 1936 in Middlesboro, KY to the late Casper and Gertrude Yoakum Loy. She was an inspector at the Fruit of the Loom Co. Survivors include two children, Debi (Steven) Gillam, Lexington, and Dan (Lori) Price Richmond; two sisters, Betty Parton and Cindy Cox; one grandson, James (Stacy) Price; two granddaughters, Jessie Price and Elizabeth Back; and great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Logan Price. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Loy, a sister, Ruth Osborn, two sons, Lee and Tim Price, and a granddaughter, Amanda Gillam. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Dr. Ste. 205, Lexington, KY 40509.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 23, 2019
