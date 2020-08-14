Mary Powers Preston, 100, died on August 11, 2020 at the Willows on Citation in Lexington, KY. She was born in Scott County, KY on January 26, 1920 to Margaret Robbins Powers and Lee Powers. She graduated from University of Kentucky, where she met and in 1943 married Leonard Lee Preston, who played football for UK under Bear Bryant. After the Korean conflict broke out, Leonard went into the Army, and Mary and their children accompanied him to various Army posts throughout the world, including posts in Japan, Germany, Philadelphia, and Fort Knox. When Leonard retired from the Army in 1966, they settled in Lexington, where Mary became active at Christ Church Cathedral, where she served on the altar guild, and as an EYC sponsor, vestry member, and junior warden. She was also very active in local Democratic Party politics, serving for several years as a precinct co-chair, and a term as the Fayette County Executive Committee co-chair. She was a co-founder and long-time committee member for Christ Church Apartments, a Decorator’s Showcase committee member, a Cardinal Volunteer Committee member, a Meals on Wheels coordinator, and an active volunteer with the K-Wives and Lioness club. She was an avid UK sports fan, and enjoyed attending games when she was still able to do so, and in her last years watching them on TV or listening to them on the radio. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leonard Lee Preston, Jr., her children, William Powers Preston, and Elizabeth Ann Wellnitz; her grandchildren, Dennis Virl Wellnitz and Margaret Ann Appleton; her brothers, William Edward Powers, Sr., Porter Lee Powers, and Paul Robbins Powers, and her sisters-in-law, Mayme Bales Powers and Bertie Rankin Powers. Mary is survived by her great-grandson, Gabriel Appleton; her nieces Cora Wade, Maryann Hinton, and Patricia Powers; her nephews William Edward Powers (Richard Rust) and Paul Powers (Paula Powers); and several great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other extended family members, and several friends, especially Judy Goldsmith, Patricia Birchfield, and William Swinford (Anne), all of whom devoted countless hours caring for her during her final years. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Ms. Preston’s service arrangements. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 15th at Lexington Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines and mask usage will be adhered to during this event. To share a remembrance of Mary or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.