85, passed away Fri. She was born in Lexington, KY December 16, 1934 to Lucy B Kanatzer and Livingston Owens. She was married to the late, William “Bill “Hodges WWII Veteran. She left behind a loving daughter Irma K. son in law , Steve Perrin, Son William , 3 grandchildren , 4 great grandchildren and 2 grand dogs and many who loved her. God saw you getting tired A cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you And Whispered “Come with me”. With tearful eyes we watched you And saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating Your tender hands at rest. God took you home to prove to us He only takes the best. A 2:30 pm service will take place Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St. Visitation 11 am - 2:30 pm Monday. A 10 am burial will be Tuesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.