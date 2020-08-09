BROOKS Mary Rees Land, 104, formerly of Lexington, beloved wife of the late John Hapgood Brooks lll, devoted mother of Margaret Smith of Cincinnati, OH and Emily Bopp of Pittsburgh, PA, loving grandmother of Nathan and Whitney Bopp and Abigail and Matthew Smith and great-grandmother of Layla and Jackson Bopp, dear aunt of Rachel Ferguson of Birmingham, AL and William H. Smith of Williamsburg, VA died Thursday July 16. Mrs. Brooks graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA and MA in Education from the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Mortar Board and Chi Omega. She was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church. Graveside service will be Thursday August 13 at 10:30am at The Lexington Cemetery. Dalbert, Woodruff and Isenogle Funeral Home of Cincinnati, OH serving the family.



