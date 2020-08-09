1/
Mary Rees Land Brooks
BROOKS Mary Rees Land, 104, formerly of Lexington, beloved wife of the late John Hapgood Brooks lll, devoted mother of Margaret Smith of Cincinnati, OH and Emily Bopp of Pittsburgh, PA, loving grandmother of Nathan and Whitney Bopp and Abigail and Matthew Smith and great-grandmother of Layla and Jackson Bopp, dear aunt of Rachel Ferguson of Birmingham, AL and William H. Smith of Williamsburg, VA died Thursday July 16. Mrs. Brooks graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA and MA in Education from the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Mortar Board and Chi Omega. She was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church. Graveside service will be Thursday August 13 at 10:30am at The Lexington Cemetery. Dalbert, Woodruff and Isenogle Funeral Home of Cincinnati, OH serving the family.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
July 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
