Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Guilfoil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Roe Guilfoil

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Roe Guilfoil Obituary
GUILFOIL Mary Roe, 64, wife of Joseph M. Guilfoil, died Friday, May 24, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Eldon and Deloris Howard. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and a member of Athens Christian Church. Survivors are two sons, Michael Guilfoil, Lexington, and Austin T. Guilfoil, Lexington; sisters, Florence Terry, Anita Byers and Bridgette Howard; and one brother, Bernard Howard. She was preceded in death by a sister. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Athens Christian Church. Burial will be in Athens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the UK Markey Cancer Foundation, 800 Rose St., Lexington, KY 40536-0093.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now