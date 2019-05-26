|
|
GUILFOIL Mary Roe, 64, wife of Joseph M. Guilfoil, died Friday, May 24, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Eldon and Deloris Howard. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and a member of Athens Christian Church. Survivors are two sons, Michael Guilfoil, Lexington, and Austin T. Guilfoil, Lexington; sisters, Florence Terry, Anita Byers and Bridgette Howard; and one brother, Bernard Howard. She was preceded in death by a sister. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Athens Christian Church. Burial will be in Athens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the UK Markey Cancer Foundation, 800 Rose St., Lexington, KY 40536-0093.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019