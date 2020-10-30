1/
age 96, was born June 28, 1924; died October 27, 2020. First husband Harold J. Rushe (deceased). She leaves behind children Carol Ann (Bernard Olup - deceased) Lexington, Janet (Otto Piechowski) Lexington, John L. Rushe (Patrice) Erie, PA, Charles F. Rushe (Ursula) Lenoir City, Tennessee. Widowed, she began a 14 year career driving school buses in Bethel Park PA. She married George I. Stacer, thus making niece Nancy Stacer Peterson (West End, NC) another daughter. Mary was an active member of American Sewer's Guild, bridge & 500 clubs, bowling groups and the St. Joseph Hospital Volunteers. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Services provided by Milward. Masks and social distancing required. Viewing at 2pm Friday, October 30 St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church, Lexington and 3pm service (limited seating). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church. www.milwardfuneral.com

