LEWIS Mary Rose Abrams, age 74, of Lexington, Kentucky, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020, after a brief illness at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born May 17, 1946 in Carter County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late William E. and Della M. Rose Abrams. Mary was a graduate of Olive Hill High School and had worked on her master degree from Morehead State University. She did her student teaching in Louisville, Kentucky and then became a teacher in the JCPS system of Louisville, Kentucky and she taught at Westport Middle School. She met and married Dr. John A. Lewis of Lexington, Kentucky and the family resided there with their son John Todd Lewis. Mary was a Nintendo Sales Executive in Lexington and won the "Award of Excellence" as well as other prizes and awards for merchandising. She had a joy for life and delighted in spending time with her family and friends. Mary was very active playing soccer and golf, was an avid reader, and enjoyed traveling, and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Hayley and Jack, around her rose garden in the back yard where butterflies would land on her hand. She was a very kind, loving, thoughtful and humorous person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Ernest Abrams, Gene Abrams and baby, Billy Fred Abrams. Mary is survived by one son, John Todd Lewis of Lexington, Kentucky; one sister, Jackie Carrithers of Louisville, Kentucky; one brother, Winfield "Sam" Abrams (Floris) of Knightstown, Indiana; and her many nieces and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, Kentucky, with Brother David Rayburn officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Cemetery in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Friends may visit from 12:30 p.m to 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West Highway US 60, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association
, American Diabetes Association
or the Parkinson's Foundation. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com
.