ROSS Mary J. Quesenberry 66, went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on September 19, 1953 in Wabasha MN to the late Howard and Helen Quesenberry. Mary is survived by her husband Dana Ross, two daughters Jamie and Dr. Jennifer Ross (fiancé Jack Jouett), two sisters Marsha Darcy (Warren) and Susan Boettcher (Tom), and seven grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:30 am at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial to follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Monday July 13, 2020 from 4 7 pm. Mary grew up in Minnesota. She attended the University of Kentucky and graduated with a degree in piano performance where she also played flute in the UK Marching Band. Mary was a devoted UK basketball fan. She taught private piano lessons for many years and was active in the Lexington Guild of piano teachers. Recently she has worked with the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society. She was an active member of St. Luke United Methodist church for 34 years. She worked at Keeneland/ Turf Catering as a resource scheduler. She enjoyed working with the people, but she also had a love for the horses and could often be found in the paddock or barns visiting her "friends". In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm" ( www.oldfriendsequine.org)



