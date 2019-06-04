|
Mary Ruth James, 87, wife for 54 years to the late Wilber James, died Sunday, June 2. A retired Cafeteria Manager at Mortonsville School and Southside School and a former school bus driver, she was a member of the Hillsboro Baptist Church. Mary Ruth was a daughter of the late Sam and Alene Hutcherson Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle J. Patterson, her grandson, Wade J. Patterson, both of Woodford Co., and several nieces and nephews including Robert and Teresa Demaree of Frankfort. Visitation is 4:30 to 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 5 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Services will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday with Rev. Roy Lauter officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, but memorials are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019