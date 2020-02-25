Home

Mary Ruth Snyder

SNYDER Mary Ruth, 77, wife of Michael Gerald Snyder, died Saturday February 22, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Verner and Frances Irene Pansler Anderson. Mary was a graduate of the University of Akron where she obtained her Bachelors degree in Education in 1963 and her Masters in Education in 1988. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, the Flora G. Hoover Story League, ASME Auxiliary where she received a dedicated service award for Chairing the Parsons Scholarship Committee. Mary was also a former member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church in Akron, the First Christian Church in Wadsworth, OH, and the North Bedford Baptist Church in Bedford, Virginia and was a member of the Nicholasville United Methodist Church. Mary was a lifelong educator in regards to reading, investments, basket making and Christian education. She was a foster-parent, Girl Scout Troop leader and hostess to Exchange Students. Mary was a founder and second President of Childbirth Education Association of Akron and was a member of PEO Sisters since 2001. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Michael (Kelli Craig) Snyder, Jonathan Mark (Jennifer Love) Snyder and Jerome Matthew (Gwen Wells) Snyder; her daughter Jocelyn (Jodi) Mae Snyder and seven grandchildren, Michael Jeffrey, William Daniel, Zachary Jonathan, Tristan Adam, Theodor Kent, Wrenna Anlan and Yvonne Yiyun Snyder. Funeral services will be 12:30pm Thursday February 27 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be 11am-12:20pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pulmonary Hypertension Association PHASSOCIATION.ORG or PEOInternational.org
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020
