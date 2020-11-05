1/
Mary Sargent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Morgan Sargent, 100, of Lexington, widow of Joe Lee Sargent, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born in Montgomery County to the late Willie and Bertie Gray Morgan, she was a homemaker and member of David's Fork Baptist Church. Mary is survived by her son, Joe (Sheila) Sargent, Simpsonville; three grandchildren, Mike Adams, Paula Adams, and Rebecca Bertram, Lexington; six great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Thompson, Wilmore; and brother, Millard (Betsy) Morgan, Lexington. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patsy Adams; brother, Edgar Morgan; two sisters, Christine Clem and Anna Morgan; and granddaughter, Kim Adams. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Wilmore Free Methodist Church with Rev. Dwight Winters officiating. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation 12-1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Gash Memorial Chapel in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilmore Free Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wilmore Free Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gash Memorial Chapel
322 South Main Street
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342-0316
(502) 839-6901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved