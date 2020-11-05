Mary Ellen Morgan Sargent, 100, of Lexington, widow of Joe Lee Sargent, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born in Montgomery County to the late Willie and Bertie Gray Morgan, she was a homemaker and member of David's Fork Baptist Church. Mary is survived by her son, Joe (Sheila) Sargent, Simpsonville; three grandchildren, Mike Adams, Paula Adams, and Rebecca Bertram, Lexington; six great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Thompson, Wilmore; and brother, Millard (Betsy) Morgan, Lexington. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patsy Adams; brother, Edgar Morgan; two sisters, Christine Clem and Anna Morgan; and granddaughter, Kim Adams. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Wilmore Free Methodist Church with Rev. Dwight Winters officiating. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation 12-1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Gash Memorial Chapel in charge of the arrangements.



