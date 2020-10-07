Mary Sexton

Mary Verona Skidmore Sexton, 81, of Lexington, KY entered into eternal rest, with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 5, 2020 from complications from Parkinson’s Disease and Diabetes. She was born on December 14, 1938 in Verda, Ky. Mary was one of six siblings, three boys and three girls of the late Turner Howard Skidmore and Jeanette Koch Skidmore. Mary was a Christian and had great faith. She loved Gospel music and would share her music with everyone! She was a stay at home mom but after Deata and Mark were grown she worked for the Home Health Division of Baptist Health and retired 15 years later. Her spirit for life and love for others will be missed on this earth but she is a Heavenly Angel now. She truly touched so many lives with her love. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Dennis Sexton, two brothers, Phillip and Roy Skidmore and one sister JoAnn (Joe) Yount. She is survived by her husband, Richard ‘Don’ Sexton. A daughter, Deata (Rick) Gregory and a son, Donald Mark (Angel) both of Lexington. Also, her sister, Georgia (Wilbur) Fink of Xenia, Ohio and a brother, Dennis Blair Skidmore of Erlanger. She also leaves behind her 6 grandchildren, who were the light of her life and numerous nieces and nephews. A private visitation will be Thursday October 8, 2020 at 1:30 at Milward - Southland, with a Graveside Service at The Lexington Cemetery at 3:00.



