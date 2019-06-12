|
Mary Francis Denton Shelton, 74, wife of James Robert Shelton, of Kevin Drive, Nicholasville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Saint Joseph Jessamine. Born on October 21, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin and Stella Wade Wilkins Denton. She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. Additional survivors are a son, Ray Edward (Gail) Miller, three daughters, Tina Bowling, Susan (Gary) Feltner and Keturah Shelton, a brother, Charles Avery Denton, a sister, Julia Sue Johns, a special granddaughter, Hattie Winkle and seven other grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Glen Ethard Miller, a daughter, Lenora Miller, four brothers, John Franklin Denton, George Thomas Denton, Allen Franklin Denton and James William Denton, three sisters, Stella Wilkins Denton, Helen Marie Goforth and Joanne Vest. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday June 13, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Rev. Lonnie Moore and Bro. Evertie “Papa” Moore officiating. Bearers will be Gary L. Winkle, Ray Miller, Gary M. Winkle, Bradlee Winkle, Nick Beehler and Charles Denton. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
