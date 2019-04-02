STEVENS Mary Odielene Elsee, 88, died Saturday, March 30 at Lexington Country Place. She was the widow of William (Bill) Darrell Stevens. Born May 3, 1930 in Ravenna, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Odielene Farris and John Brand Elsee and was predeceased by her brother John Brand Elsee, Jr. A graduate of Irvine High School, she was "Sweetheart of Irvine High" and Salutatorian of her senior class. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in medical technology. She and Bill married in 1955 and settled in Lexington where they began their life together. Mary was a homemaker, an avid reader and an accomplished cook. Mary and Bill were members of Woodland Christian Church. She is survived by her children, Mary Beth Stevens Clarke, her husband Harry Clarke of Lexington; William Darrell Stevens, Jr., his wife DeeDee Grider Stevens; Catherine Brand Stevens of Geneva, Switzerland; three grandsons, Matthew Franklin Clarke of New York, New York; Ryne Allen Stevens of Lexington; and Drew Delaney Stevens of Denver, Colorado. She was predeceased by a grandson, William Harry Clarke, IV. Family will receive friends from 11:30 am 1:00 pm Thursday, April 4th at Milward-Southland located at 391 Southland Dr., Lexington. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm with Dr. David Blondell officiating and a private interment in Lexington Cemetery to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Lexington Public Library. To share a remembrance of Mary or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary