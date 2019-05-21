Services Kerr Brothers Funeral Home 3421 Harrodsburg Road Lexington , KY 40513 (859) 223-3140 Resources More Obituaries for Mary McDermott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Sue Bolin McDermott

84, wife of Thomas Joseph McDermott, passed away May 19, 2019 at Brookdale - Richmond Place in Lexington, KY. Born Dec. 22, 1934 in McKee, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mary J. Payne Bolin. She was a homemaker, business woman and owner and operator of Fabric Creations and Interior Designs. In addition to being a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Nicholasville, KY, she was a lifetime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she was a past Regent of the Lexington chapter. Mary was a very talented and lovely woman and above all, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all. Along with her husband, she is survived by four children, Bridget (Bobby) Price of Nicholasville, KY, Michelle (Jim) Sgueglia of Charlotte, NC, Mike (Jamie) McDermott of Georgetown, KY, and Joe (Jennifer) McDermott of Lawrenceburg, KY; eight grandchildren, Aubry, Adam, Patrick, Alex, Lucas, Logan, Joseph, and Jordan; eight great grandchildren; two soon to be great grandchildren; and three sisters, Della "Arby" Brown, Carolyn Wagoner, and Pamela Osborne. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three siblings, Margaret Arnett, Vivian Miller, and Leslie Mackey. Funeral services will be 12:30 PM Thurs., May 23, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Rd., with burial to follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 PM Wed., May 22, 2019 at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brookdale Richmond Place for the love and care of Mary.