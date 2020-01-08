Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit Parish Newman Center
320 Rose Lane
Lexington, KY
Mary Sue O'Connor Thompson


1933 - 2019
THOMPSON Mary Sue O'Connor, 86, died December 27, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She was born April 26, 1933 in Fleming County, KY to the late Michael C. and Blanche Gantley O'Connor. Survivors include her husband of 64 years James Evans Thompson, Lexington; four daughters, Mary Beth Thompson, Michele Thompson Gore (David Gore), Lisa Thompson, Jamie Thompson Draper (Terrence Draper); nine grandchildren, Chris Sullivan (Morgan Sullivan), Evan Sullivan (Christina Sullivan), Katie and Anna Gore, Emily Grise (Tim Young), Abi Grise Morgan (Lucas Morgan), Ryan, Kyle, and Emma Draper; two great grandchildren, Miranda and Mia Lewellen; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many beloved friends, including Kay Patrick. She was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Ann O'Connor Hedger. After graduating from Mount St. Joseph University with a bachelor's degree in music education, diploma in piano, and certificate in voice, she married her high-school sweetheart and started a family in Richmond, KY.She taught private piano lessons, and was the founding member of the Bereavement Ministry and a member of the Spiritual Reading group at the Holy Spirit Parish Newman Center. Her love of our Dad, music, art, reading, movies, nature, theater, museums, public television and public radio, travel, UK basketball and Peanut M&Ms lives on in her family, as do her sense of humor and commitment to social justice. Visitation will be 5:008:00pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington KY. Funeral Mass will be held 12 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish Newman Center, 320 Rose Lane, Lexington, KY. There will be a private burial at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Be Bold Building Campaign, Newman Center, 320 Rose Lane, Lexington KY 40508 www.uknewman.com; or Mount St. Joseph University Music Program Attn: Mark McCafferty, 5701 Delhi Rd. Cincinnati OH 45233-1670. Funds will be used for conservation of the piano gifted by Mary Sue or other musical instruments.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 8, 2020
