SWEENEY Mary Ellen, 79, wife of Bobby Sweeney, was called home by her precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 1, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on January 3, 1940, to the late David A. and Frances Swigert Hulett. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her two children, Gina Sweeney and Michael (Claire) Sweeney; and granddaughters, Brooke and Alaina Sweeney. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marlene Frances. Born and raised in Lexington, KY, she graduated from Lafayette High School in 1958. She worked as an accountant with Good Samaritan Hospital until starting "the most important job" she would ever have, that of mother. Her devotion to her family was unmatched. She loved life and never met a stranger. Her loud, infectious laugh, vivacious personality, quick wit and humor made her the life of every party. She will be dearly missed by her adoring family, friends, and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Best Friends Adult Day Center, 5220 Grey Oak Lane, Nicholasville, KY 40356 (Checks made to Christian Care Communities with Best Friends in memo). Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road with Pastor Ronnie Cook officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary