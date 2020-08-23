Mary Tucker

Tucker, Mary Elizabeth “Sib”, wife of Jack A. Tucker, died on August 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Frances Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 59 years; her three daughters: Leslie (Brad) Flynn, Mary (Ron) Durham and Linda (Paul Ray) Smith; her seven grandchildren: Jared and Allison Fannin, Ronnie and Jack Durham, Trey, Zachary and Jordan Smith; her former son-in-law, Mike Fannin; her sister, Helen Houlihan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sib was a devoted wife, loyal friend and talented artist. She was charitable, nurturing and welcomed many into her home with kindness. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10 am at the Cathedral of Christ the King. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial in Calvary Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in her memory to the Capital Campaign at Lexington Catholic High School where all three generations of her family have graduated. https://forms.diamondmindinc.com/lexingtoncatholic/annualfunddonation?token=312567416 www.milwardfuneral.com