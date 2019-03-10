WEAVER Mary Estelle Kleyla, passed away on Jan. 26, 2019 at the age of 74. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Mary Estelle Davies Kleyla and Vincent Robert Kleyla II, she was raised in Ridgefield, NJ and graduated from Ridgefield Memorial High School. After receiving her nursing degree from Orange County Community College, she moved to Hyden, KY to study midwifery at the Frontier Nursing Service. Mary became a licensed Midwife and a Family Nurse Practitioner, and was later the Director of Nursing for Mary Breckinridge Hospital in Hyden, KY. Her devotion to patient care and her desire to help those in need led her finally to the Lexington-Fayette Health Department where Pediatrics was her favorite clinic. Mary married the late William Cookman Weaver in 1966. Together they raised two children, Dorothy Chandler Weaver of Oklahoma City, OK and Daniel Davies Weaver of Hoboken, NJ. Although raised in New Jersey, Mary called Kentucky her home. She was brought up in a family of Boy Scouts and she loved the outdoors including camping, whitewater kayaking, and fishing. Recognized as a Kentucky Colonel in 1998 for her accomplishments and service to others, she often said to her children that the only thing she wanted people to remember about her was that she tried; Mary may not have succeeded but she gave it her best try. Her tenacity and perseverance in the face of obstacles undoubtedly helped many people who might not have known they had a guardian angel looking out for them. She was a loving, protective mother, a fierce advocate for women's equality, a gentle, skillful healthcare provider, and a faithful, devoted friend who will be missed by many. Mary is survived by her dog, Tybee; her children, Dorothy and Daniel; her brother, Vincent (Michelle) Robert Kleyla III; her grandchildren, Georgena Linnie Weaver and Gabriel Weinpahl Weaver. Many close friends in Lexington made up her extended family including Linnie Toney, Rhonda Patterson, Sherry Spurlock, and of course, Mary's partner-in-crime, Sally Siebert, an absolutely outstanding person who did everything in her power to make Mary's last days as dignified and as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, donations to one of Mary's favorite charities: the National Resource Defense Council, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Arbor Foundation, or pretty much any political organization or candidate working to remove Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell from office would honor Mary's memory best. A Memorial Service will be held 2:30 pm Sat., Mar. 16 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be 1 pm Sat. until the service time. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary