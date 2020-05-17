Mary Williams Doan, 72, wife of Ronnie Doan, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of John and Margaret Williams. Survivors are four children, Michael Harper Jr., John Gregory Harper (Beth), Bonnie McCulloch, and Rebecca Shaw (Christopher Oliver); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, David and Charles Williams; and one sister, Jean Jolly. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby, Bill and Johnny. Funeral service will be private at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery.