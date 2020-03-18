|
|
|
MaryAnn loved the Lord and trusted Him with all her being. She had the gift of sharing the love of Christ with people in personal and meaningful ways. Wherever she went, whoever she was with, she was the love you felt in the room. When she was with you, she was WITH you. She was genuine in the way she encouraged and cared for others. Her humility, kindness and generous spirit impacted all of us so deeply and it is our prayer, that we may continue her legacy by finding ways to love others as freely and completely as she did. She is survived two sons John Hillary (Cheryl) Finch III and James David (Shoan) Finch, two daughters Vesta Jean (William Charles) Howell and Jody Lynn (Randy) Martin, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren, one brother Robert (Carolyn) Kingsbury and one sister Marlene Philura Dean-Doran. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020